H2O Glow After Hours returns to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is ready to light up the summer once again with its H2O Glow After Hours event.

The separately ticketed event offers unique, vibrant décor, complimentary food and beverages, character sightings and a high-energy DJ dance party that transforms the water park into a “light” night party perfect for any family visiting Walt Disney World.

“H2O Glow Nights is a whole new way to experience the water parks,” said Liliana Lorenzo, marketing strategy manager at Disney Water Parks. “It’s a limited capacity event and we only sell a certain amount of tickets so there are lower wait times at the attractions like Miss Adventure Falls, Crush n’ Gusher, lazy river and the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool.”

H2O Glow Nights at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon (WKMG)

While the “glowing” part of the event officially begins at 8 p.m., guests with tickets can get a head start on the fun by entering Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon at 6 p.m. on event nights. When the party starts, a DJ dance party, with some of your favorite Disney pals, will take to a stage in front of the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool.

While the event offers complimentary snacks like soft drinks, popcorn, Mickey Ice Cream Bars and ice cream sandwiches, guests can also purchase special food and drink options around the water park including the Neon Churros with electric icing, a Rainbow Salted Mickey Pretzel or a DOLE Whip Bathtub Sundae.

Checking out some of the foods for H2O Glow Nights at Typhoon Lagoon. 🏄‍♂️ #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/SZ9jbZVCGl — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) May 20, 2023

Adult tickets (ages 10 and up) start at $75 plus tax and child tickets (ages 3 to 9) start at $70 plus tax. Walt Disney World annual passholders and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members can purchase specially priced tickets. Adult (ages 10 and up) start at $59 plus tax and child tickets (ages 3 to 9) start at $54 plus tax.

H2O Glow Nights at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon (WKMG)

The event runs on select nights through Sept. 2. till 11 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

