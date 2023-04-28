Corkcicle opens new shop at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Premium drinkware company Corkcicle is now selling its bright and colorful products for guests to purchase and enjoy at Disney Springs.

Friday morning, the Orlando-based company held a ribbon cutting event alongside Walt Disney World officials.

The company said over the past two days, they held a soft opening for guests to purchase products.

A couple years ago, as part of an alliance relationship, Corkcicle became the official drinkware of Walt Disney World Resort, which gave the company the opportunity to sell its Disney co-branded products at Walt Disney World Resort during various times of the year. Since that time, Corkcicle products have been featured at EPCOT festivals and runDisney events.

Corkcicle was founded in 2011 in Orlando.

CORKCICLE opens new stand at Disney Springs, Cold Cups (WKMG)

The company creates obsession-worthy drinkware, cooler bags and barware designed to elevate every sip and bite into day-making delight.

In partnership with many of the world’s finest artists and brands, Corkcicle brings to life authentic craveable product collections. Some Disney collections already on the market include a stylish Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse collection, Toy Story collection, Disney Princess collection and the popular Star Wars × CORKCICLE collection which features designs inspired by iconic characters.

CORKCICLE opens new stand at Disney Springs, Disney Princess Collection (WKMG)

Something new, just in time for the Disney100 celebration and the shop’s opening at Disney Springs, is an all-new Corkcicle Mickey Mouse Sling. Available in black and prismatic colors, the sling securely holds the essentials like a 20oz or 32oz Corkcicle Canteen, cash, cards, phone and keys.

CORKCICLE opens new stand at Disney Springs, Disney Tie Dye Tumbler and Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sling (WKMG)

As part of the grand opening event Friday, Disney Springs and Corkcicle said the first 100 customers would receive a year of free Corkcicle, “good for one FREE drinkware item each month during our first year.”

Click here to learn more about Corkcicle Disney products.

