Disney to roll out special discounts, lounge and magnet for passholders

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to roll out some exclusive offerings for its annual passholders for the summer season.

Beginning May 31, annual passholders can take advantage of special discounts, Disney PhotoPass experiences and even a lounge to cool off at EPCOT.

The new offerings are part of Walt Disney World’s V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, which were announced earlier this month.

Beginning at EPCOT, annual passholders will get the chance to pick up an all-new passholder magnet featuring Figment. The magnet will be available at the Creations Shop through June 30. Disney said each passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and a government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.

Over at the Land Pavilion, at Sunshine Seasons, passholders can cool off from the summer heat in a limited-time space. The area will be open from park open to park close and feature special treats for purchase, including the Spark Of Grape Shake (grape, guava, passionfruit, orange and lime) and a Raspberry “Lemonade” Tart.

Annual passholders can also receive 20% off at select Outdoor Kitchens at the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival when using a cashless form of payment. The discounts will be available through June 30.

The resort is also bringing in some fun Disney PhotoPass experiences just for passholders for a limited time. Guests can pose with Figment near the fountains outside of Journey Into Imagination with Figment and over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom near Discovery River and the Tree of Life, guests can pose with Wall-E and Eve.

Annual passholders will also find a temporary increase on their discounts that can be used across the resort for a limited time. Disney said on its website that the passholder merchandise discount at select Disney-owned and operated merchandise locations will temporarily increase from 20% to 30%. During this same time, annual passholders can enjoy an increase from 10% to 20% on discounts for food and nonalcoholic beverages at select locations throughout Walt Disney World.

For more information on passholder benefits, click here.

