Not a ‘bad idea right?’ Olivia Rodrigo to make Orlando tour stop. Here are the details

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo is making a tour stop in Orlando next year.

Rodrigo released her second and latest album “GUTS” last week. “SOUR,” her first album, was a multiplatinum debut that won Rodrigo three Grammy Awards.

Her global tour will kick of February 2024 with a stop at Amway Center on March 5.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said in a news release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Rodrigo will also be performing on March 6 in Miami at Kaseya Center.

To register for ticket sales, click here. Those who receive a code will be able to have access to sales on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

