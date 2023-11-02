Hallmark Christmas movies: See list, descriptions of premieres for Nov. 2-5

An annual staple of the holiday season is back.

With Christmas less than two months away, Hallmark has already started premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.

The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel through Dec. 26.

Come back to our sites each Thursday for a list and description of each movie premiering over the weekend until the last one does on Dec. 26.

Here are the movies premiering Nov. 2-5. All times are 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT

Thursday

Title: “Ms. Christmas Comes To Town”

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven

Plot: A host of a shopping channel known as Ms. Christmas receives a terminal diagnosis, which leads to an initiative across multiple cities to spread Christmas cheer before her last broadcast.

Friday

Title: “Flipping for Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

Plot: Abigail, a realtor tries to help her sister with a flip of a home that was recently inherited. But her co-beneficiary Bo has his own ideas for how it should go.

Saturday

Title: “Never Been Chris’d”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Plot: After friends Naomi and Liz reconnect with Chris, a high school crush, a love triangle forms that forces them to evaulate their lives and friendship.

Sunday

Title: “The Santa Summit”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Plot: Three women who are best friends decide to attend an annual Santa Summit, they put on Santa suits and go to designated locations in town to celebrate the holiday and mingle with others. One of the women meets a man, but doesn’t get his name before they separate in a sea of Santas. Eventually after a night of hijinks, everyone finds what they’re looking for.