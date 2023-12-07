Santa Claus is coming to town! You can track him here

This image provided by NORAD shows NORAD's Santa Tracker. The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesnt expect COVID-19 or the bomb cyclone hitting North America to affect Saint Nicks global travels. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. (NORAD via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Santa Claus is coming to town, and you can track him as he delivers gifts around the globe on Christmas Eve!

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, will track the jolly, rosy-cheeked man on Dec. 24.

The military command has been fielding calls since 1955, when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — fielded a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa.

A fast-thinking Shoup quickly assured the caller that he was, in fact, Santa. And the tradition began.

You can follow and track Santa on noradsanta.org. You can also track him with an app that you can download from the Google Play store and the Apple Store.

A note to the kiddos: you have to be asleep in order for Santa to make his deliveries. He will only stop by your house if children are sleeping.

