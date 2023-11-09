COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Central Florida holiday lights, festivals to get in the spirit this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s that time of year again!

The time to take in the cool nights and enjoy holiday lights.

There are so many options this holiday season, from markets to festivals to drive-through displays.

Brevard County

Light Up Rockledge and Festival of Trees

When: Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Where: Rockledge Civic Hub

What: Free entry, just bring a canned item. Enjoy a Christmas tree stroll, food trucks/vendors, gift vendors, a Christmas tree silent auction, live holiday music and a reading of "The Night Before Christmas." Click here for more info

Light Up Viera Holiday Parade

When: Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Viera High School

What: This wonderful annual community event begins with a fireworks display at 6 p.m. The parade begins immediately following the fireworks. Click here for more.

Cocoa Village Holiday Boat Parade

When: Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park

What: Join Cocoa Village Main Street for the largest charitable holiday boat parade on the Space Coast! All proceeds will benefit the Sharing Center of Central Brevard. Click here for more info.

Holidays in Space 2023

When: Dec. 15-30

Where: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

What: You can watch a nightly projected show on the massive exterior of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex that will take you on a journey with Starflake as she travels through the stars, Earth and beyond.

Flagler County

Fantasy Lights Festival

When: Nov. 25 - Dec. 30

Where: Fantasy Lights Festival

What: Every night will feature our 55 animated light displays, and music throughout the park. Santa's Village has several elf houses for the kids to explore, Santa's Merry TrainRide nightly (weather permitting) and Santa will be there every Sunday night before Christmas Eve and snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage. Click here for more.

Palm Coast Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Where: Town Center

What: Join Santa Claus, the Palm Coast City Council and the Rotary Club of Flagler County in the countdown to the lighting of a beautiful tree. Santa will arrive on a Palm Coast Fire Engine.

Lake County

36th Annual Light-Up Eustis

When: Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Ferran Park

What: Watch the ceremonial tree lighting and enjoy food and craft vendors in the park, pictures with Santa and more! Click here for details.

Light Up Mount Dora

When: Nov. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Elizabeth Evans Park

What: Holiday lights, 40-foot Christmas tree, musical performances, a holiday aerial show and fireworks. And of course, SANTA! Click here for more.

Clermont’s Hometown Holidays

When: Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Clermont

What: Jump aboard a complimentary train journey, capture memorable moments with Santa Claus, encounter the Grinch, enjoy a delightful pony ride, savor the harmonious tunes of holiday carolers and experience a diverse array of live entertainment. Click here for details.

Light Up Lady Lake

When: Dec. 8 at 6:15 p.m.

Where: Log Cabin Park

Lady Lake Annual Holiday Parade “Christmas in Space”

When: Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Where: Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive

What: Classic cars, twirlers, clowns, candy, marching bands, floats and Santa and Mrs. Claus on their intergalactic sleigh.

Marion County

Light Up Ocala

When: Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Square

What: Kick off the holidays with live entertainment, festive sounds, a holiday parade and a kids zone. The lighting up of downtown Ocala will happen at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more.

The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 30

Where: 11851 Southwest 16th Avenue

What: Drive through a 1.8-mile route of dazzling lights "designed to bring your favorite Christmas tales to life." There will also be a skating rink, mini train rides, Santa's Special Land and other walk-through areas to feel the joy of the season. Click here for tickets.

Winter Wonderland at World Equestrian Center

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Where: World Equestrian Center – Ocala

What: The halls of the WEC Grand Plaza will be decked with spectacular show-stopping features for the season, including a walk-through Christmas tree, lighted horse-drawn carriage and plenty of splendid holiday décor. Meet the real Santa Claus at this family-friendly event and enjoy festive entertainment on the weekends, including a full rotation of singers, face painters, balloon artists and cheery caricaturists. Click here for more.

Orange County

Orlando Tree Lighting Celebration

When: Dec. 1

Where: Lake Eola Park

What: The event will include holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks and a holiday market on International Plaza within Lake Eola Park. Returning this year at Lake Eola is the downtown Merry Market, available each weekend through Dec. 23. Enjoy snowfall in Florida, shop local from over 30 vendors and be sure to stop by for a visit with Santa! Click here for more.

Dazzling Nights

When: Nov. 24 - Jan. 6, 2024

Where: Leu Gardens

What: Moroccan lanterns hanging from trees, interactive lights, laser lights, snow and more at this festive event. You do have to purchase tickets for a specific time and date and tickets are not available at the door. For more information, click here.

Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival

When: Dec. 7-23

Where: Lake Nona Town Center

What: Holiday market, photo-ops, snow (yes, in Florida), Santa's Cottage, a tree trail and more. Click here for more.

Holidays in Winter Garden

When: Dec. 1-2

Where: Historic Downtown

What: Light Winter Garden, Christmas Parade and Holiday Market will take over downtown during the first weekend of December. Click here for times and details of the events.

Osceola County

Now Snowing

When: Nov. 26 - Dec. 31

Where: Celebration Town Center

What: This month-long event features strolling Charles Dickens style carolers, photos with Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, train rides, ice skating and nightly snowfall at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission is free and you can learn more by clicking here.

Holiday Nights at Island H2O

When: Nov. 15-Dec. 31

Where: Island H20 Water Park

What: Celebrate the season island-style and experience a dazzling immersive spectacle with tons of photo moments, kids activities, festive shows and holiday eats! Activities are included in the price of admission. Click here for tickets.

Seminole County

Light Up the Holidays

When: Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

What: Watch as the park comes alive with spectacular holiday displays featuring 200,000 lights and a 60-foot tree. There will be a fireworks show, live music, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and holiday light displays. Click here for more.

Holiday in the Park

When: Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Central Park at Lake Mary City Hall

What: Ice skating, over one million holiday lights, food trucks and light shows. Click here for more.

Sumter County

Brownwood Tree Lighting Festival

When: Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Brownwood Paddock Town Square

What: Live music, food vendors and lighting ceremony with Santa. Click here for the lineup.

Lake Sumter Landing Tree Lighting Festival

When: Nov. 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lake Sumter Landing

What: Live music, food vendors and lighting ceremony with Santa. Click here for the full lineup.

Volusia County

Magic of Lights

When: Nov. 17 - Dec. 31

Where: Daytona International Speedway

What: The Magic of Lights is a holiday lights drive-through experience and will be open from 6-10 p.m. daily. It includes a drive through the state-of-the-art motorsports facility and ends in the midway display area outside of the facility. There is a cost for this event and ticket prices can be found here.

