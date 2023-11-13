68º
Magic of Lights returns to Daytona International Speedway for 7th year

Event is Nov. 17 through Dec. 31

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Magic of Lights (Live Nation)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Magic of Lights returns for its seventh year to transform the Daytona International Speedway into a holiday wonderland.

The dazzling drive-through experience will feature over one million lights and is open daily from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31, according to speedway officials.

Magic of Lights will be open from 6-10 p.m. and will include a drive through the state-of-the-art motorsports facility and end in the midway display area outside of the facility.

The entrance for the slow drive through the “World Center of Racing” is located at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Bill France Boulevard.

Standard vehicle pricing online is:

  • Santa Saver Discount: Available through Nov. 2: $18
  • Nov. 3 – Dec. 7: $22
  • Dec. 8 – Dec. 31: Standard Vehicle - $27

Standard vehicle prices at the gate are:

  • Nov. 17 – Dec. 7: Monday – Thursday: $30
  • Nov. 17 – Dec. 7: Friday – Sunday: $35
  • Dec. 8 – Dec. 31: Monday – Thursday: $35
  • Dec. 8 – Dec. 31: Friday – Sunday: $40

