New characters to debut in Legoland Florida Resort Holidays event

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The holidays are set to return to LEGOLAND Florida Resort on select dates from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, delivering a festive experience that promises to delight visitors of all ages, the theme park said Thursday.

This year, the merry event is packed with seasonal shows, the introduction of new LEGO characters, festive activities, food and drinks and more yuletide fun.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The theme park has a number of shows returning this holiday season including the “The Very Merry Mix-up” which features LEGO Gingerbread Man and the snow-packed Festival of Flurries. In true holiday fashion, the sweet harmonies of carolers will serenade guests as they walk throughout the park.

Unwrap Merry Memories at HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND® Presented by Hallmark Channel. (Legoland Florida Resort)

Scattered around Legoland Florida, guests can come face-to-face with some festive LEGO characters including LEGO Santa. New for this year, the park will introduce LEGO Nutcracker, Snowman, and Reindeer Girl.

“LEGO Santa loves to read letters while having his milk and cookies, so be sure to stop by the Holiday Village Postal Service to send in yours! He would hate to lose a letter, so he has his best elves helping guests make sure each one is sent directly to the North Pole,” the theme park described.

Unwrap Merry Memories at HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND® Presented by Hallmark Channel. (Legoland Florida Resort)

No holiday event at Legoland Florida Resort would be complete without the park’s giant 30-foot Christmas Tree. Guests can jingle along to merry melodies as hundreds of twinkling lights light up during the LEGO City Holiday Light Spectacular. Legoland said the theme park will also be serving up some holiday food and drinks for guests to enjoy.

Guests can bid farewell to the year in style with the Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration, a nightly extravaganza from Dec. 26 to 31. Ring in 2024 with a DJ-led dance party, a signature “brick drop” event near the serene Lake Eloise, and a breathtaking 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks display lighting up the night sky every evening at 8 pm.

Guests can enjoy unlimited admission to the park now through Dec. 25 with the unbeatable Monster-to-Merry ticket, available for a low price of just $119.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.