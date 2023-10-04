Universal partners with Visa to unveil new rewards credit card for guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Destinations & Experiences will offer its guests a new credit card and rewards program, the company announced Wednesday.

The Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature Card will give people a new way to pay for things while also enjoying perks and benefits, including the ability to earn rewards for Universal products, experiences and travel.

“By forming this partnership with Visa, we can offer unique theme park benefits to cardholders and further enhance our guest experience,” said Alice Norsworthy, president of global marketing for Universal Destinations & Experiences. “This will put the thrills of Universal in the hands of our fans and provide a new way to earn rewards and get exclusive benefits.”

Universal said as part of the partnership, financial services will come from Visa, a world leader in digital payments, and FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) will be the card program issuer. The program will offer card designs featuring some of Universal’s most beloved characters. The company said select Visa cardholders will also enjoy food, drink and merchandise benefits, including a VIP Lounge in the theme parks.

“Visa is proud to call Universal Destinations & Experiences a strategic partner,” said Kirk Stuart, senior vice president, head of North America merchant, acquiring & enablement. “As the official way to pay at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood theme parks, we are thrilled to bring unique value to customers with a new co-brand program as well as exciting consumer credit platform benefits.”

The card will be available in early 2024.

Additional detail about the Universal Rewards Plus Visa Signature Card, including exclusive experiences, will be revealed in the months ahead.

