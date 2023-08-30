Universal: Hollywood Rip Ride Rocket coaster gets music update

ORLANDO, Fla. – The stress and quick thinking of picking that perfect song to ride alongside with on Universal Orlando’s Hollywood Rip Ride Rocket roller coaster is easing away.

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando said it’s changing up the music playlists to make it easier on the overall ride experience.

The roller coaster, which first opened at Universal Studios Florida in 2009, allowed guests to choose one of 30 different songs across five genres to listen to as they race along 3,800 feet of track. Guests would have a short amount of time to select a song before the ride vehicle would go up the lift hill and a song would be automatically selected.

“The time has come for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit to welcome new music to the coaster experience, while saying goodbye to the former songs,” Universal said in a statment. “The coaster now features one new song in each existing music genre. Moving forward we will only feature one song per genre to simplify the selection experience. We can’t wait for our fans to enjoy a new beat to this great attraction.”

Universal Orlando said the songs available include “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance, “Waterloo“ by ABBA, ”I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain, ”Humble” (radio edit) by Kendrick Lamar and ”Sandstorm” by Darude.

