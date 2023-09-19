Universal Orlando announces lineup for ‘Rock the Universe’ Christian music festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has announced the artist lineup for its 2024 Rock the Universe music festival.

Beginning today, guests can purchase tickets to the event that takes place January 26 and 27, 2024.

Attendees can see live performances from big names including Brandon Lake, Casting Crowns, LECRAE, Phil Wickman and We The Kingdom.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Universal Orlando said beyond the live performances, guests can be immersed in inspiring worship experiences, autograph sessions, a dedicated fan zone and a powerful Sunday morning worship service at the Universal Music Plaza stage. Attendees will also get the chance to experience many of the exciting attractions inside the Universal Studios Florida theme park including the all-new Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Universal Orlando Resort is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated lineup of Rock the Universe, Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, occurring January 26 and 27, 2024. (Universal Orlando)

This year, fans can get 3 Parks for the Price of Two with the Rock the Universe offer. Starting at $150.99 per person, a Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket includes entrance to both Rock the Universe events, plus three days of admission to one theme park per day at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay.

Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities for groups of 10 people or more. The Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket for groups starts at $132.99.

Groups who stay at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels will receive exclusive perks, such as Early Park Admission with valid theme park admission, complimentary shuttle transportation to Universal Orlando’s theme parks and Universal CityWalk and more.

To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.