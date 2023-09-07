SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular serving up treats and under the sea fun

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is preparing for the return of its highly-popular, Halloween Spooktacular.

Beginning Sept. 16, families will find trick-or-treating, festive holiday décor, character meet-and-greets, scavenger hunt, a DJ dance party and so much more.

The Halloween celebration will offer 11 trick-or-treat candy stops through the park’s Key West and Dolphin Theater areas.

SeaWorld said all guests are welcome to trick-or-treat, but they must purchase one of the park’s reusable candy bags, which can be found near the park entrance. All guests are welcome to dress up in costumes. Guests who are ages 13 and older may not wear costume masks or hoods, and all costumes are subject to the normal dress code for the park.

Candy bag for SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular (WKMG-TV)

Throughout the trick-or-treat trail, families will get the chance to enter a pumpkin garden and even meet Halloween characters including mermaids.

Click here for the event map.

Over in the theme park’s Sesame Street land, guests can watch as popular characters like Elmo and The Count sing and dance in a Halloween Parade. During select times of the day, Big Bird will also read some of his favorite Halloween stories during a storytime.

Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast (SeaWorld Orlando)

Guests hoping to kickstart their day can also take part in “Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast.” The separately priced nteve, which takes place Saturdays and Sundays, begins at $34.99.

SeaWorld Spooktacular will run on select dates through Oct. 31. The event is included with park admission.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

