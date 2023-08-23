Be a VIP: New Discovery Cove package allows you to swim with the dolphins and a whole lot more

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking for a tropical oasis for your next vacation – look no further than Discovery Cove.

The lush all-inclusive resort, located just across the street from SeaWorld Orlando, is known for its relaxing atmosphere, sandy beaches and blue water and immersive animal experiences.

With so much to see and do, no trip is ever the same – until now.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Discovery Cove recently introduced what it calls the “Ultimate VIP Experience.” The new offering allows the resort’s concierge services to fully plan your day without hassle and stress. This includes everything from animal experiences, breakfast and lunch and so much more.

“The team here at Discovery Cove has been able to take what is already an incredible experience and elevate it,” said Brad Gilmour, park president at Discovery Cove. “It’s a curated experience where our concierge ambassador will coordinate an entire day for a group of guests.”

Discovery Cove offering all-new Ultimate VIP Experience (Discovery Cove)

The VIP Experience also includes several other perks that you can see below.

Valet parking and expediated entry

Exclusive meet-and-greet upon arrival

VIP cabana stocked with towels, chairs, snacks and drinks

VIP animal experiences at Explorer’s Aviary, Flamingo meet-and-greet, a tour of the Grand Reef complete with snorkel and mask, and exclusive shark experience

A signature dolphin swim

Complimentary upgrade to drink package

Complimentary digital photo package

Towel services, wetsuits, snorkel gear and more

“The animals are the highlight of this experience. It’s a very immersive experience, you’re going to get in the water with dolphins, tropical fish and stingrays and free-flight bird aviary,” said Gilmour. “Guests who book this package can do as much as they want or as little as they want – it’s tailored to each guest though our concierge service,” said Gilmour.

Discovery Cove offering all-new Ultimate VIP Experience (Discovery Cove)

Leaders said they launched the new offering about a month ago and so far, it’s been wildly popular.

“When guests come to Discovery Cove, we want them to care for the natural world that we share and by immersing them in these habitats and environments with animals we want them to walk away with a conservation message.”

Prices for the experience start at $1,899 and covers up to eight guests. Park admission is not included but is required.

Discovery Cove offering all-new Ultimate VIP Experience (Discovery Cove)

Discovery Cove said Ultimate VIP Experience packages are limited in availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Floridians can save 20% year around on park admission through the park website.

Click here to read more and to make a reservation at Discovery Cove.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.