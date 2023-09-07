Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular set to return with new Halloween fun

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing back its family-friendly Halloween event, Spooktacular.

Beginning Sept. 9, families can take part in trick-or-treating, a costume parade, festive photo opportunities and immersive meet-and-greets.

The theme park said the event is returning bigger than ever before this year.

Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular takes place Saturday and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the theme park’s Festival Walkway, located near the Iron Gwazi roller coaster attraction.

The witch-in-training character, Kandy, is also flying in for this year’s event with new experiences. Guests can take part in an all-new pumpkin palooza walk-through, meet Professor Pufflemintz in a fun and kooky science experience and come face-to-face with “Time Peace and Alfred,” some of Kandy’s newest long-legged members.

Join Kandy as she shares her journey into becoming a real witch at Busch Gardens' Spooktacular (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Kandy will also be serving up some fun during spell training and a storytime.

Beginning Sept. 30, the park will welcome back Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends. Guests can stop by at the park’s Sesame Street Safari of Fun for a special limited-time Halloween show, meet-and-greets, scavenger hunt and dance party.

Sesame Street Kids' Weekends running Saturdays & Sundays beginning September 30 (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular is included with theme park admission.

In addition to each weekend, the festive event will also take place on Oct. 30 (Monday) and 31 (Tuesday) to respectively celebrate the spooky holiday.

Click here to learn more.

