93º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Theme Parks

Busch Gardens and SeaWorld’s Fun Card sale gets you admission till the end of 2024

Season passes can be purchased online

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando, Sea World, Theme Parks, Deals
Cheetah Hunt at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (left) and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando (right) (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando announced the launch of its 2024 Fun Card.

Any guest who purchases the Fun Card will get unlimited visits through all of 2024 and the rest of 2023 for free. The theme parks said the Fun Card allows guests to enjoy each of the theme park’s attractions and experiences and 2023 seasonal activities.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is currently hosting Bier Fest and later this year it will roll out its Spooktacular and the popular Christmas Town event. Meanwhile, at SeaWorld Orlando, the park is still celebrating its Summer Spectacular and Craft Beer Fest. In a few weeks, the park will begin its Halloween Spooktacular followed by its Christmas Celebration.

Each Fun Card does include a limited number of block out dates.

Guests can purchase a single theme park Fun Card or one that includes admission to a nearby water park. A SeaWorld or Busch Gardens Fun Card starts at $131.99, plus tax; SeaWorld + Aquatica Fun Card starts at $189.99, plus tax; Busch Gardens + Adventure Island Fun Card starts at $182.99, plus tax.

Fun Cards do not include free parking or discounts on food and merchandise.

Click here for more information at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and here for SeaWorld Orlando.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email