Busch Gardens and SeaWorld’s Fun Card sale gets you admission till the end of 2024

Cheetah Hunt at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (left) and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando (right)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando announced the launch of its 2024 Fun Card.

Any guest who purchases the Fun Card will get unlimited visits through all of 2024 and the rest of 2023 for free. The theme parks said the Fun Card allows guests to enjoy each of the theme park’s attractions and experiences and 2023 seasonal activities.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is currently hosting Bier Fest and later this year it will roll out its Spooktacular and the popular Christmas Town event. Meanwhile, at SeaWorld Orlando, the park is still celebrating its Summer Spectacular and Craft Beer Fest. In a few weeks, the park will begin its Halloween Spooktacular followed by its Christmas Celebration.

Each Fun Card does include a limited number of block out dates.

Guests can purchase a single theme park Fun Card or one that includes admission to a nearby water park. A SeaWorld or Busch Gardens Fun Card starts at $131.99, plus tax; SeaWorld + Aquatica Fun Card starts at $189.99, plus tax; Busch Gardens + Adventure Island Fun Card starts at $182.99, plus tax.

Fun Cards do not include free parking or discounts on food and merchandise.

Click here for more information at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and here for SeaWorld Orlando.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.