Up for the challenge? SeaWorld and Busch Gardens to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week, thrill seekers around the country will celebrate National Roller Coaster Day.

On Aug. 16, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are both celebrating with their own Coaster Challenges.

Both parks have an incredible lineup of roller coasters that fans love to ride again and again.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

At SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park said it will mark the thrilling holiday by distributing lanyards to the first 400 guests who hope to take on its “Coaster Capital Challenge.”

“As a surprise and delight for those 400 lucky guests who accept the challenge to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day at the park, the commemorative lanyard will serve as a complimentary Quick Queue for each coaster, allowing them to bypass the line,” SeaWorld said in a news release.

SeaWorld Orlando’s coasters include Mako, Kraken, Journey to Atlantis, Manta, Ice Breaker, Super Grover’s Box Car Derby and the all-new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. SeaWorld said a limited number of its pass members will have an opportunity to participate in one of two behind-the-scenes tours of Mako.

Take a ride on Pipeline: The Surf Coaster below.

The park said the tours will be happening at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and reservations can be made at SkyTower Tour Desk.

Meanwhile, at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, pass members can take on the park’s Pass Member Coaster Challenge. Guests can visit the Gwazi Pavilion between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to pick up a Coaster Challenge Card. The park said after conquering each participating ride, guests can return the card by 5 p.m. to receive an exclusive coaster lanyard and pouch.

The thrilling roller coasters at Busch Gardens include Iron Gwazi, Tigris, Cheetah Hunt, Montu, Cobra’s Curse and SheiKra.

The park is also offering $5 ride photos and a BOGO deal on coaster cutouts and NanoCoaster models.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.