Busch Gardens’ Bier Fest returning later this month

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Serves Up Flavorful Fare with an Oktoberfest Menu and Refreshing Brews for its 6th annual Bier Fest.

TAMPA, Fla. – Bier Fest is set to return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay beginning July 21.

The popular event allows guests to sip from more than 60 drink options, sample foods from a German Oktoberfest-inspired menu and enjoy live entertainment and attractions.

An array of drink offerings await all Bier Fest guests, including lagers, ales, sours, pilsners and IPAs, the theme park said on its website.

Each of the drinks can be paired with one of the delicious dishes on the menu.

Some of the new Oktoberfest-inspired menu items include a braised pork shank, bratwurst on a pretzel roll with spicy mustard and chicken schnitzel with brown butter spätzle.

Those wanting to indulge can purchase a sampler lanyard, which can be redeemed for any food or beverage item offered throughout the festival. Busch Gardens pass members will get access to an exclusive 15-item Sampler for the same price as a 12-item Sampler. More details about the event including all menus will be released soon.

The event is free with park admission and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.

