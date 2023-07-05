Swan & Dolphin offer special discount for Disney passholders and Florida residents

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The award-winning Swan and Dolphin hotels at Walt Disney World have a special offer for Florida residents and Disney annual passholders to take advantage of.

For a limited time, Disney annual passholders and Florida residents can save up to 30% off regular rates on their stays at the Swan or the Dolphin.

Both hotels offer incredible amenities including a luxury spa, six pools, 23 restaurants and lounges and preferred tee times on nearby Disney championship golf courses. Complimentary transportation to all Walt Disney World theme parks is also offered, as well as extended park hour benefits every day.

The offers are based on availability, according to the hotels. Taxes, resort services fees and gratuities are not included.

Either offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions or for existing reservations or groups.

For additional information or to make reservations, guests can visit swandolphin.com/offers, or call 1-800-828-8850 and mention the Florida resident or annual passholder rate.

