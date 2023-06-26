RunDisney announces Stich-themed race for 2024 Springtime Surprise Weekend

Celebrating 626 Day with the Reveal of the Challenge Theme for the 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

BAY LAKE, Fla. – In honor of 626 Day - named after the popular alien-turned-pet character, Stich - runDisney has revealed a race theme inspired by the character for its upcoming 2024 Springtime Surprise Weekend.

The race weekend takes place next April and will have runners racing through several theme parks at Walt Disney World.

The first race theme revealed is being called Stitch’s ‘Ohana Challenge.’

“Say ‘aloha’ to Stitch’s ‘Ohana Challenge, just one of the exciting events coming to the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend. Inspired by Disney Animation’s Lilo & Stitch, challenge participants will blast off to the finish line of all three races during the weekend – the 5K, 10K and 10-Miler – and be rewarded with a special medal that celebrates the magic of being together,” runDisney explained on its blog.

RunDisney said the themes for the other races will be announced at a later date.

The next runDisney race to take place at Walt Disney World will be runDisney’s Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, which takes place Nov. 2.

Click here to learn more about runDisney.

