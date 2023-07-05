91º

Disney gives 1st look at Tiana’s new outfit for ‘Bayou Adventure’ attraction

New ride at Magic Kingdom set to open in 2024

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Disney shares first look at Tiana's outfit for Tiana's Bayou Adventure - coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2024 (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – When Disney’s highly-anticipated new attraction “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” opens next year, guests will see the New Orleans princess sporting a different look.

Disney Parks shared a first look of Princess Tiana’s new adventure look during last week’s ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans.

Tiana can be seen in the social media post wearing brown boots, green pants, a yellow top and green jacket. The outfit is topped off with a brown hat and red bandana.

Disney Imagineers said “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will pick up where the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog” left off.

Tiana, a new entrepreneur, continues to have a deep connection with her friends and community. Imagineers said she has purchased a salt dome mine that has drummed up her new business, “Tiana’s Foods.” Guests will follow Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and Louis the alligator through the bayou as they prepare for a Mardi Gras celebration. Since being announced last year, Disney has shared a few details about what guests will see as they zip around the bayou, including some new critters, returning characters, like Mama Odie, and some all-new original music.

(Disney)

Just last week, Disney Imagineers and construction teams lifted the giant tiara-topped water tower into place.

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” is reimagining the former Splash Mountain attractions at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with both expected to open sometime in late 2024.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

