First look: Disney installs water tower at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney Imagineers crossed a major milestone in the construction of the highly anticipated new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Overnight Monday, construction crews and Imagineers helped lift the giant tiara-topped water tower into place.

Cast members who work in the Magic Kingdom including Frontierland were among the first to get a sneak peek at the new addition Tuesday morning.

Disney said the water tower will be the main focal spot for the attraction’s façade, which is emblazoned with the “Tiana’s Foods” logo on the front.

The big moment came nearly a year after Disney leaders announced the all-new attraction at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans. Leaders described the attraction as a “love letter” to the city of New Orleans, capturing its musical flavor and culture. ”Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” is reimagining the former Splash Mountain attractions at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with both expected to open sometime in late 2024.

Disney Imagineers said the attraction will pick up where the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog” left off.

Tiana, a new entrepreneur, continues to have a deep connection with her friends and community. Imagineers said she has purchased a salt dome mine that has drummed up her new business, “Tiana’s Foods.” Imagineers said the business serves up delicious New Orleans-style foods while also inspiring members of the community to follow their own dreams.

Guests will follow Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and Louis the alligator through the bayou as they prepare for a Mardi Gras celebration. Since being announced last year, Disney has shared a few details about what guests will see as they zip around the bayou, including some new critters, returning characters, like Mama Odie, and some all-new original music.

Leaders said the attraction will also feature the original voices from Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Prince Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie) and Michael-Leon Wooley (Louis).

