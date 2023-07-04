US Air Force thrills Magic Kingdom guests with Cinderella Castle flyover

BAY LAKE, Fla. – In honor of Independence Day, guests visiting the Magic Kingdom Tuesday morning got the chance to see U.S. Air Force flyover Cinderella Castle.

The Air Force showcased their capabilities with two flyovers as part of their national outreach program which aims to engage and inspire the next generation of patriotism.

Guests waited in anticipation as a squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets with the 33rd Fighter Wing zoomed over the world-famous theme park.

The first flyover included a KC-135 tanker flown by the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

Military Flyover at Magic Kingdom Park, July 4, 2023 (WKMG)

Disney’s legacy of supporting the military dates back to Walt, and his brother, Roy Disney, who both served in the military during World War 1.

That tradition continues today with events like the daily flag retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom, where an active-duty military member or veteran is selected from the park’s daily visitors to be honored. The Walt Disney Company has also been a leading proponent of hiring, training and supporting military veterans with its Heroes Work Here initiative, the Heroes Supply Here program and Disney’s Veterans Institute.

This year, the Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary and 2023 is also a big year for the U.S. Air Force, which is celebrating 100 years of aerial refueling capabilities.

