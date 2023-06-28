Seeing stripes: Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes 2 Hartmann’s mountain zebra foals

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed not one, but two Hartmann’s mountain zebra foals to the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction.

Animal care teams said Cricket, was born to first-time mom Juno on May 29, followed by Dot, who was born to first-time mom Aziza on June 4.

Late last week, after spending a couple of weeks backstage bonding with their mothers, Disney said both foals joined their dad Domino on the Kilimanjaro Safaris savanna.

Disney’s animal care teams said each of the foals have different personalities.

Newborn Zebra Foals Make Savanna Debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney)

“Cricket loves the water and has been seen splashing around in puddles on the savanna. She is getting more independent and starting to explore her surroundings away from mom. Cricket’s name is a nod to Disney Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life” and ties in with her mom Juno’s nickname of June Bug,” Disney said. “Dot is a little more energetic than her sister and can be seen darting around the savanna getting her “zoomies” out. Dot is named for the dots on a domino, which is a nod to her father’s name and also ties in with the film.”

So what makes these new additions so different than the rest of the herd?

Animal care experts said Cricket’s stripes on the back of her legs are more jagged and don’t connect. On her back, one stripe looks like a wishbone.

Dot has connecting stripes on the back of her legs like her mom. She also has a triangle shape on the front of both of her shoulders that resembles an upside-down checkmark.

Hartmann’s mountain zebras are found in sub-Saharan Africa and are a vulnerable species due to habitat loss and hunting.

Disney said the foals were born as part of the Species Survival Plan program, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

