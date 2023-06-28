4th of July celebrations at Central Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla – Central Florida’s theme parks are gearing up for some big crowds and events just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

Each park has a number of special events, along with food and beverage options, happening alongside their nightly firework spectaculars.

Take a look at each park below and see some descriptions of the special events planned.

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort Celebrates America With Patriotic Fanfare This Fourth of July (Disney)

Fourth of July fireworks will light up the night skies over Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

At Magic Kingdom, guests with reservations can check out “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” on July 3 and 4. Disney said guests can also dance the night away with DJs mixing tunes throughout the park.

Over at EPCOT, guests can watch the nighttime spectacular “EPCOT Forever” followed by the patriotic Fourth of July grand finale – “Heartbeat of Freedom.” A cappella vocal group Voices of Liberty will perform numbers from the American songbook beneath the rotunda in The American Adventure. Guests will also see some of their favorite Disney pals sporting “Spirit of ‘76″ attire throughout the day, also at The American Adventure.

In addition to the fireworks and festivities, Walt Disney World is planning on rolling out patriotic food and drinks to some of its theme parks and resort hotels.

Some items include the Patriotic Top Hat brownie cheesecake at Disney’s Riviera Resort and a Fourth of July Liege Waffle at EPCOT’s Connections Café.

Fourth of July Liege Waffle, available on July 4 only at Connections Café (Disney)

Click here to see a list of foods available.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Universal Orlando Resort will feature special entertainment at Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk on July 4. The theme park said starting at 5 p.m., the park will feature a high-energy band, live DJ, meet-and-greets with Universal’s most popular characters, and patriotic-themed performers and stilt walkers.

To make things better, all activities are included with admission to Universal Studios Florida.

The celebration will end with a special pyrotechnics display at 9 p.m. which guests can view throughout the theme park.

SeaWorld Orlando

(WKMG)

Over at SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park is celebrating Independence Day with four nights of fireworks.

Running July 1 - 4, weather permitting, guests can watch a firework spectacular on SeaWorld’s large central lake with inspiring music synced to beautiful fireworks in celebration of America. The fireworks performances can be viewed from all around SeaWorld’s large central lake, including the Orca Encounter Pathway, The Waterfront, or Bayside Stadium.

The theme park is currently running its Summer Spectacular.

To celebrate the upcoming holiday, SeaWorld Orlando is offering a Fourth of July special with admission savings of up to 55% on tickets, Fun Cards and passes now through July 4.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

(Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Fireworks, fountains, and special effects are coming to Busch Garden’s Independence Day celebrations.

Guests can give their day of adventure and entertainment an epic ending as the park splashes the summer sky with colorful pyrotechnics.

“This one-of-a-kind spectacle will top off the night with a patriotic grand finale and a true celebration of the red, white and blue that you will not want to miss,” the theme park said on its website. “Join us at the Festival Field for an unforgettable Fourth of July Celebration, complete with a dazzling fireworks show that will feature a perfectly choreographed arrangement of music, lights, fire and dancing fountains.”

The park is currently hosting its Summer Nights event.

Fireworks spark Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Legoland Florida

(Merlin Entertainment)

At Legoland Florida Resort, bursting Lego bricks, with the help of special glasses, will illuminate the sky during the theme park’s show, Red, White & BOOM!

During the limited-time event, families can enjoy patriotic food and beverage offerings, an all-new opening celebration with performers and live music, a scavenger hunt through MINILAND USA and an awesome afternoon DJ Dance Party that will have everybody on their feet.

Each night at 9 p.m., guests can view the special firework show, “Touch the Sky.” Guests will be able to grab a complimentary pair of specialty viewing glasses to see the brick-tastic experience. The firework spectacular will take place on July 2, 3 and 4.

The firework spectacular is just a piece of some of the exciting things happening at Legoland Florida Resort.

Fun Spot America

(Fun Spot)

Fun Spot America will have a fireworks show at its parks on Independence Day.

The fireworks shows will begin at 9 p.m. at both Fun Spot Parks in Orlando and Kissimmee.

At the Kissimmee location, guests can take a ride on the recently reopened roller coaster, Mind Blower.

