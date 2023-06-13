Fun Spot’s Mine Blower coaster reopens following retracking project

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Fun Spot America Kissimmee has reopened its popular attraction, the Mine Blower roller coaster.

Back in April, the attraction closed to guests as the park said it would be receiving rail enhancements thanks to the relationship between Fun Spot America and Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC). The theme park said the retracking project helped to improve the six-year-old coaster with RMC focusing on the most dynamic sections of the ride’s track.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“This month, all of us at Fun Spot are celebrating our 25th birthday,” said John Arie Jr., president and CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “We have been focused on creating and providing something new at each of our parks as well as enhancing our entire operation. The reopening of Mine Blower is huge for our fans, passholders and first-time guests of all ages!”

Fun Spot America said Mind Blower is a hybrid coaster encompassing both wood and steel. The theme park said the coaster features banked turns and is the only wooden roller coaster in the state to go upside down, with an inversion going right over its loading station.

Click here for more information about Fun Spot America Theme Parks, including park hours and admission deals.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: