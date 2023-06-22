SeaWorld Orlando adds concert series to Summer Spectacular

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has announced an all-new concert series for its Summer Spectacular celebration.

Starting July 8, guests can experience 10 family-friendly musical acts on Saturdays and Sundays at the Nautilus Theater.

Some of the artists expected to perform include Rodney Atkins, Jesse McCartney and Maddie & Tae.

See the complete concert lineup below.

July 8: English Beat

July 9: Little River Band

July 15: Pop Evil

July 16: Foghat

July 22: Don Felder

July 23: Rodney Atkins

July 29: Maddie & Tae

July 30: Jesse McCartney

August 5: A Flock of Seagulls

August 6: Skillet

SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new Summer Spectacular runs now through September 4th and promises an unforgettable summer experience for visitors of all ages.

The summer concert series runs through Aug. 6, and is free to attend with park admission.

During the Summer Spectacular, guests can ride on the all-new Pipeline surf roller coaster, that launches riders 110 feet up at 60 mph — all while swerving around curves to simulate the feeling of actual surfing. Afterward, guests can head to Club SeaGlow at Bayside Stadium, where a DJ will be playing music for guests to dance to.

Guests can end the summer nights with “Ignite,” a fireworks and fountains spectacular that brings the brilliant colors of the sea to the skies above the park.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com

