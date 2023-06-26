Disney and Cirque’s ‘Drawn to Life’ reveal summer ticket savings

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With the summer season in full swing, Walt Disney World and Cirque du Soleil have announced special ticket prices for “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs.

For a limited time, guests can get tickets starting at $59 for adults and $44 for children, excluding taxes and applicable fees.

The company said the ticket offer is available now through Sept. 22 for select performances through Sept. 30.

The show, which first debuted at Disney Springs in 2021, has performed more than 650 times and ushered more than 600,000 guests through its doors.

The show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, quintessential Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.

Last month, Cirque du Soleil announced new additions to the show, including an all-new acrobatic act, aerial artists and a “flying” guitarist.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the theater box office at Disney Springs.

Click here for more information on show tickets, dates and prices.

