Universal Orlando opens all-new UNIVRS retail location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has transformed one its existing retail shops into a first-of-its-kind destination.

The theme park officially unveiled the shop being called Universal UNIVRS on Wednesday.

The shop is located along Hollywood Boulevard inside Universal Studios Florida. Universal leaders said the retail destination brings favorite brands from across NBCUniversal to life through seasonal apparel offerings that lean into the “get it before it’s gone” drop culture shopping mentality.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Guests will find a number of fun and exciting new products including a summer collection inspired by JAWS, Felix the Cat and the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

“Tapping into entertainment and fashion tastemakers through their style-driven offerings, merchandise at UNIVRS marries popular brand designs with current fashion silhouettes and trending styles, driven by favorite characters and iconic on-screen moments,” Universal Orlando said in a media release. “Developed by Universal Products & Experiences – a new division of Universal Destinations and Experiences – the store aims to “drop” new styles in limited quantities seasonally, with products available only at the UNIVRS stores in Hollywood and Orlando.”

JAWS, Amity Island-inspired graphics and Numskull’s TUBBZ collectible ducks at Universal Orlando's UNIVRS Retail Location (WKMG)

New UNIVRS merchandise highlights include Numskull’s TUBBZ collectible ducks, 90s-inspired Jurassic Park shirts, cardigans and sweatshirts and JAWS Amity Island-inspired graphics.

The retail location will be open during normal theme park hours.

Click here to see some of the products online.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.