Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones’ stunt performers talk long history, Hollywood premiere

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Indiana Jones fans are counting down the days till the new film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits the silver screen on Friday, June 30.

Just weeks ago, two stunt performers from Walt Disney World got the chance to attend the Hollywood red carpet premiere and meet with Harrison Ford.

You could say that Kevin Brassard and Michele Waitman both have a rich history with the famed archaeologist and adventurer.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Brassard originated the role of Indiana Jones more than three decades ago at the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Brassard, who is originally from San Diego auditioned for Disney Live Entertainment in 1987. Following a two-year stint at the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Brassard was asked to audition for a role that went under the name “Jack.”

“I didn’t know anything about it except that it was a huge secret that was being kept,” Brassard explained. “I auditioned and didn’t think anything of it. About three months later, I got a call from casting asking if I would like to be Indiana Jones and I said, ‘I never auditioned for Indiana Jones,’ and they said, ‘Yes, you did, you just didn’t know it.”

Just six months after Brassard started practicing for the show, Waitman joined as Marion, the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” character.

Kevin Brassard and Michele Waitman at Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios (Brassard)

“One of the tumblers I was working with, he said, ‘You would be a great Marion,” Waitman said. “He got me into that audition which was the first year with Kevin. I had no clue what I was getting into, but it was 100% the best thing for me and my career.”

Waitman, an Orlando-native with a gymnastics background, said she knew nothing about the show when she started.

“We were taught by the best in the business! Glenn Randall, Larry Holt, Bob Yerkes who, at that time, were the foremost in the stunt world,” Kevin explained.

Kevin Brassard and Michele Waitman at Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios (Brassard)

During the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, stunt performers see thrilling moments as stunt performers safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences. The show has been a staple at Disney’s Hollywood Studios since the park opened in 1989.

“That opening day, it was just filled with magic! George Lucas, Michael Eisner - they were both there,” Brassard said. “We did scene one, and Michael Eisner and George Lucas came out after I got runover by the boulder just to see if I was OK.”

Throughout the past 34 years, Brassard and Waitman said they have come into contact with many people who have grown up with the show - some, even joining the stunt team to bring the show to life everyday for thousands of guests at the park. Michele said her own twin boys grew up watching the show - and are now a part of it to this day.

“We have a lot of fans that keep coming back,” Waitman said. “I have pictures of me holding a little baby and then the next thing you know they’re 18 years old.”

Kevin Brassard and Michele Waitman at Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios (Brassard/Waitman)

Brassard said his love for Indiana Jones began after his father took him to the movies to see the film on the big screen. Not long ago, Disney gave the Indy stunt performer a big surprise. One day when he was playing the role of “The Director” on the show, Disney announced he was going to the Hollywood red carpet premiere for the new film.

Disney said he could bring a plus one, and his wife recommended he take his good friend and colleague, Michele.

During the red carpet event, Brassard and Waitman got to meet with fans of the show and even talk with Indiana Jones himself – Harrison Ford.

Disney Live Entertainment stunt performers Kevin Brassard and Michele Waitman attend the Hollywood premiere of the new film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Disney)

“Meeting Harrison Ford - WOW - that was right up there with the birth of my children. He knew who we were,” Brassard said. “It was incredible, he was so nice and genuine and he was so grateful,” Waitman said.

Kevin and Michele said attending the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will always be an unforgettable experience, saying the movie was great.

Disney Live Entertainment stunt performers Kevin Brassard and Michele Waitman attend the Hollywood premiere of the new film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Disney)

Today, Kevin continues to play a key role as the comical “Director,” and as a trainer, passing the torch to all the Indiana Jones stunt performers who follow in his carefully choreographed footsteps. Meanwhile, Michele can still be seen playing and training other Marions on stage.

“Kevin and I have been using our experience, stunts and acting to train these new people coming on to be safe, how to keep the show fresh and give them the knowledge of everything we went through and keep it going. I say we keep it going for the next generations,” Waitman concluded.

The Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular! runs multiple times a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

To see the full interview with Kevin Brassard and Michele Waitman click on the video at the top of this article.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: