Walt Disney World reveals park-specific prices coming to Genie+

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is making a major change to its Genie+ planning service starting next month.

Beginning June 27, guests at Walt Disney World Resort will now be able to purchase Disney Genie+ service based on which theme park they want to visit.

“Guests will be able to select either a single-park option or a multiple-parks option, subject to availability,” Disney described on its website. “With this update, prices may now be lower at some Walt Disney World theme parks compared to others.”

Currently, prices for Disney Genie+ vary by date and demand at each of the theme parks. Under this new change, guests will be able to purchase Genie+ for multiple parks if they have a Park Hopper ticket.

Disney Genie is built into the My Disney Experience app and allows guests to seamlessly map out their day across the theme parks with ease. The app launched in 2021 and includes personalized itinerary planning, future wait times for attractions, showtimes, restaurant reservation and mobile ordering, attraction virtual queues, tips and so much more.

These changes come in addition to previously announced changes for 2024 where guests will be able to plan their Disney Genie+ and Individual Lighting Lane selections before their park visit day.

No changes for Disney Genie+ at the Disneyland Resort have been announced at this time.

