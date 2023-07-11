Menus released for 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to whip up some new and returning flavors at this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Beginning July 27, guests visiting the theme park will experience mouthwatering Global Marketplaces, the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, family events and specialty merchandise featuring Mickey & Minnie Mouse.

“Your taste buds will go on a journey with flavors, ingredients and signature delights from various countries around the world,” Disney explained on its blog. “This year, the Festival not only welcomes new dishes, like the Dark Chocolate Fondue from The Alps and the Chilaquiles from Flavors of America, but also four brand-new Global Marketplaces – Char & Chop, Wine & Wedge, Bubbles & Brine and Swirled Showcase!”

Something new for this year is a Muppet Labs takeover at the Odyssey center.

Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey (Disney)

“Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his faithful assistant, Beaker, who appear throughout the venue via videos from Muppet Labs, will welcome you to their taste-testing headquarters, where the inventive duo are busy creating scientific snacks and mind-blowing beverages. You’ll have a chance to sample some of their kooky concoctions like the Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings, or the Pickle Milkshake,” Disney explained.

See the full list of the nearly 30 Global Marketplaces and menus below.

India

Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread (Disney)

Food Items:

Curry-spiced Crispy Cheese with mango-curry ketchup

Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream

Chicken Tikka Masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and naan bread

Beverages:

Mango Lassi (Disney)

Mango Lassi (Non-alcoholic)

Taj Mahal Premium Lager

SULA Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine

SULA Chenin Blanc

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Refreshment Outpost

Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, curried BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice, and kachumbari slaw (Disney)

Food Item:

Spicy Githeri with white beans, pigeon peas, curried BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice, and kachumbari slaw

Beverages:

Gulf Stream Brewing Co. Cloud 9 Watermelon Hibiscus Lager

Ciderboys Mango Tango Hard Cider

North Coast Brewing Co. PranQster Golden Ale

Kenya

Peri-Peri Skewered Shrimp with citrus-flavored couscous (Disney)

Food Items:

Kenyan Coffee Barbecued Beef with sweet potato-corn mealie pap and kachumbari slaw

Peri-Peri Skewered Shrimp with citrus-flavored couscous

Beverage:

81Bay Brewing Co. Congo Pilsner

The Alps

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with shaved ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette (Disney)

Food Items:

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with shaved ham, baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette

Warm Raclette Swiss Cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons, and baguette

Dark Chocolate Fondue with berries, pound cake, and meringues

Beverages:

Stiegl Brewery Key Lime Radler

Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner

Frozen Rosé

Germany

Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce (Disney)

Food Items:

Schinkennudeln: Pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese

Bratwurst on a Pretzel Roll with mustard

Apple Strudel with vanilla sauce

Beverages:

Gaffel Kölsch

Weihenstephaner Festbier

Schöfferhofer Prickly Pear Hefeweizen

Selbach-Oster Riesling

Dr. Lo Alcohol-Removed Riesling

Beer Flight

Spain

Charcuterie in a Cup with a selection of imported Spanish meats, cheeses, olives, and an herbed serrano vinaigrette (Disney)

Food Items:

Charcuterie in a Cup with a selection of imported Spanish meats, cheeses, olives, and an herbed serrano vinaigrette

Paella with saffron rice, chorizo, and shrimp

Seafood Salad with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, extra virgin olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, and smoked paprika

Beverages:

Viña Borgia Macabeo White Sangria

Viña Borgia Rosé Sangria

Viña Borgia Garnacha Red Sangria

Sangria Flight

Flavors of America

Italian Hot Beef Sandwich with shaved beef, spicy giardiniera, and au jus on a French roll (Disney)

Food Items:

Italian Hot Beef Sandwich with shaved beef, spicy giardiniera, and au jus on a French roll

Cioppino: Seafood Stew with saffron-infused tomato-fennel broth and crostini

Chilaquiles: Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde with ranchero chicken, queso fresco, cilantro-lime crema, and a soft-poached egg

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with walnuts and cream cheese icing

Beverages:

Rogue Dreamland American Lager

Goose Island Beer Co. Neon Beer Hug

Left Hand Brewing Sawtooth Amber Ale

Beer Flight

Greece

Plant-based IMPOSSIBLE Moussaka (Disney)

Food Items:

Spanakopita

Griddled Cheese with pistachios and honey

Lamb Gyro with shaved lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and tzatziki on warm flatbread

Plant-based IMPOSSIBLE Moussaka

Beverages:

Mylonas Winery Assyrtiko White Wine

Skouras ‘Zoe’ Rosé

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Wine Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts (Disney)

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli Chermoula Chicken Moroccan-spiced Lamb

Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and Zhoug dips

Pistachio Cake with cinnamon pastry cream and candied walnuts

Beverages:

Keel Farms Raspberry Citrus Hard Cider (Disney)

3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider

Keel Farms Raspberry Citrus Hard Cider

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Peach Party Peach & Blackberry Hard Cider

Fig Cocktail with fig vodka, sparkling wine, and cranberry juice

Hard Cider Flight

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Belgium

Beer-braised Beef served with gouda mashed potatoes (Disney)

Food Items:

Beer-braised Beef served with gouda mashed potatoes

Belgian Waffle with warm chocolate ganache

Belgian Waffle with berry compote and whipped cream

Beverages:

Belgian Chilled Coffee (Non-alcoholic)

Brasserie D’Achouffe Houblon Chouffe IPA

Delirium Red Fruit Belgian Ale

Brewery Van Steenberge Gulden Draak Tripel Ale

Belgian Chilled Coffee featuring ChocoLat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur

Beer Flight

Brazil

Feijoada: Black beans with pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice (Disney)

Food Items:

Feijoada: Black beans with pork belly, Brazil nut pesto, and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread

Beverages:

Xingu Brazilian Black Lager

Frozen Caipirinha with cachaça

Ireland

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish cream liqueur custard (Disney)

Food Items:

Fisherman’s Seafood Pie

Roasted Irish Sausage with colcannon potatoes and onion gravy

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish cream liqueur custard

Beverages:

Guinness Baileys Coffee Shake (Disney)

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

Bunratty Mead Honey Wine

Guinness Baileys Coffee Shake

Canada

Canadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll (Disney)

Food Items:

Canadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a pretzel roll

Canadian Filet Mignon served with mushrooms, Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt mashed potatoes and a Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt whipped butter

Beverages:

Collective Arts Brewing Audio/Visual Lager

Château des Charmes Cabernet Sauvignon

Refreshment Port

Cinnamon-Sugar Beaver Tail (Disney)

Food Items:

Braised Beef Poutine: French fries with braised beef, Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese sauce, cheese curds, crumbled Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs, and gherkin relish

Cinnamon-Sugar Beaver Tail

Beverages:

Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Pineapple Orange Whip Hard Seltzer

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Peach

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Australia

Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling with chocolate and coconut (Disney)

Food Items:

Sweet-and-Spicy Bush Berry Shrimp with pepper, onion, snap peas, and sweet chili sauce

Roasted Lamb Chop with mint pesto and potato crunchies

Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling with chocolate and coconut

Beverages:

Yalumba ‘The Y Series’ Viognier

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Shiraz

Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE

Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut (Disney)

Food Item:

Guava Cake with whipped cream and coconut

Beverages:

Tropical Mimosa with sparkling wine and Minute Maid Passion Fruit, orange, and guava juices

Berry Mimosa with berry fizz sparkling wine and white cranberry juice (New)

Blood Orange Mimosa with sparkling wine and blood orange juice

Beer Mimosa: Boulevard Brewing Co. Berry Noir Sour Ale and sparkling wine

Mimosa Flight

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Coastal Eats

Lump Crab Cake with Cajun-spiced vinegar slaw (Disney)

Food Items:

Lump Crab Cake with Cajun-spiced vinegar slaw

Oysters Rockefeller

Beverages:

Wildly Brut Cuvée

Cape Codder: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with cranberry, pomegranate, and lime

CORKCICLE Stemless Flute

Flavors from Fire

Spiced Chocolate Tart with BBQ potato chip crust, salted whisky-caramel, and smoked sea salt (Disney)

Food Items:

The IMPOSSIBLE Burger Slider with wasabi cream and spicy Asian slaw on a sesame seed bun

Smoked Corned Beef with house-made potato chips, cheese curds, pickled onions, and beer-cheese fondue

Chimichurri Marinated Skirt Steak Taco with crushed avocado, grilled corn salsa, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro-lime cream

Spiced Chocolate Tart with BBQ potato chip crust, salted whisky-caramel, and smoked sea salt

Beverages:

Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon

The Fry Basket

Pickle Fries with dill ranch (Disney)

Food Items:

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli

Fry Flight Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries BBQ Bacon Fries with smoked aïoli Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with candied pecans, toasted marshmallow cream, and maple bourbon glaze

Pickle Fries with dill ranch

Beverages:

Salty Dog Cocktail: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with grapefruit juice, ginger, simple syrup, and lime with a salted rim

Stone Brewing Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey

Orange-Cardamom Wings (Disney)

Food Items:

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sticky Wings

Garlic-Parmesan Wings

Orange-Cardamom Wings

Traditional Buffalo Wings with celery and ranch

IMPOSSIBLE Buffalo Chicken Tenders with plant-based blue cheese, plant-based ranch, and celery

Unnecessarily Spicy, Yet Extremely Tasty Scotch Bonnet Pepper-Curry Wings with cool cucumber yogurt

Buffalo Brussels Sprouts with plant-based blue cheese and plant-based ranch

Beverages:

Frozen Fusion: Twinings Pomegranate and Raspberry Herbal Tea fused with orange ice cream molecules (Non-alcoholic) (Disney)

Frozen Fusion: Twinings Pomegranate and Raspberry Herbal Tea fused with orange ice cream molecules (Non-alcoholic)

Pickle Milkshake (Non-alcoholic)

Sun King Brewing Caipirinha Lager

Brew Hub French Connection IPA

3 Daughters Brewing Old Fashion Porter

Beer Flight

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Tropicolada Hard Cider

Bold Rock Peach Berry Hard Cider

3 Daughters Brewing Raspberry Lemonade Hard Cider

Cider Flight

Connections Cafe

Remy Liege Waffle (Disney)

Food Item:

Remy Liege Waffle: Cream cheese Liege waffle with cream cheese icing, graham cracker crumbs, and a Remy chocolate garnish

Connections Eatery

Food Item:

Remy Liege Waffle: Cream cheese Liege waffle with cream cheese icing, graham cracker crumbs, and a Remy chocolate garnish

Beverage:

Yucatan Sunset Margarita (Disney)

Yucatan Sunset Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, passion fruit syrup, Bols Triple Sec 30 proof Liqueur with lime and orange juices

Hawaii - Opening Aug. 15

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts (Disney)

Food Items:

Kālua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE Pineapple Chutney and spicy mayonnaise

SPAM Sushi with sushi rice, Teriyaki-glazed SPAM, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and nori

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts

Beverages:

Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and grenadine

The Noodle Exchange - Opening Aug. 15

IMPOSSIBLE Pork Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, baby bok choy, and a soy egg in savory chicken broth (Disney)

Food Items:

Shaved Beef Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved peppers, and a soy egg in citrus-sesame broth

IMPOSSIBLE Pork Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, baby bok choy, and a soy egg in savory chicken broth

Thai Shrimp with rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, and basil in coconut-curry broth

Tofu Ramen with shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots and daikon radish, shaved peppers, and baby bok choy in citrus-sesame broth

Beverages:

Parish Brewing Strawberry Mochi Berliner Weisse

Pacific Rim Solstice Vineyard Old Vine Riesling

Char & Chop - Opening this fall

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta (Disney)

Food Items:

Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad

Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta

Beverages:

Krombacher Pilsner

North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter

GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir

Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey

Beer Flight

Wine & Wedge - Opening this fall

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade (Disney)

Food Items:

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade

Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accoutrements paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Beverages:

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese

Hartley Apple Brandy

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Flight

Bubbles & Brine - Opening this fall

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon (Disney)

Food Items:

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon

Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce

Caviar with traditional accompaniments, champagne cream, and blini

Beverages:

Moët & Chandon Impérial

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

Dom Pérignon

Swirled Showcase - Opening this fall

Food Items:

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Apple-Cinnamon Salted Caramel

Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve

Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with vanilla soft-serve

Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve

Mexico

Pastel Imposible: Layers of traditional Mexican flan and tres leches with guava and cajeta (Disney)

Food Items:

Tostada de Carnitas: Braised pork on a fried corn tortilla with black beans, avocado mousse, queso fresco, and chives

Taco de Costilla: Slow-braised beef short rib on a corn tortilla with salsa de chile morita, avocado mousse, and spring onions

Pastel Imposible: Layers of traditional Mexican flan and tres leches with guava and cajeta

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer

Trouble in Paradise Margarita: Ilegal Mezcal, Combier Watermelon Liqueur, Rosé Wine, Lime Juice, and Agave with a Chili-Lime Powder Rim

Fly Away Margarita: Nocheluna Sotol, Pineapple-Ginger Juice, Chile Ancho Verde Liqueur, and Ambhar Blanco Tequila with a Sweet Dried Chili Salt Rim

France

Crème Brûlée Vanille à la Confiture de Fraises: Vanilla crème brûlée with house-made strawberry jam (Disney)

Food Items:

Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm beignet filled with three cheese blend

Croissant aux Escargots: Escargot croissant with garlic and parsley

Boeuf Bourguignon, Pommes Dauphine: Braised short ribs in cabernet with puffed potatoes

Crème Brûlée Vanille à la Confiture de Fraises: Vanilla crème brûlée with house-made strawberry jam

Beverages:

Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, orange juice, and Monin Strawberry Rose

Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

Chardonnay

Parisian Cosmo Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, Grand Marnier, and cranberry juice

Italy

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with vanilla cream and strawberry compote (Disney)

Food Items:

Focaccia Ripiena: Freshly-baked focaccia, beef meatballs, tomato sauce, and burrata cheese

Cavatelli with sweet sausage ragoût and crispy Applewood-smoked bacon

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with vanilla cream and strawberry compote

Beverages:

Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Sangria (Red or White)

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

China

Crispy Duck Bao Bun with hoisin sauce (Disney)

Food Items:

Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce

Crispy Duck Bao Bun with hoisin sauce

Dandan Noodles: Spicy pork with Sichuan sauce, peanut butter, and sesame

Beverages:

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Fiery Dream: Citrus vodka, triple sec, guava nectar, and spicy hot honey syrup

ByeJoe Punch: Chinese BaiJiu spirit, piña colada mix, lychee syrup, and sparkling water

Fireworks: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, citrus vodka, orange juice, and mango syrup

Brew Hub Lychee Foo Draft Beer

Japan

Beef Wa-Gyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef over steamed white rice (Disney)

Food Items:

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed bun filled with chicken, vegetables, and teriyaki sauce

Fire Taiko Roll: Sushi roll with spicy tuna, cucumber, and pickled daikon radish served with spicy sauce

Beef Wa-Gyu Don: Traditional Japanese rice bowl with American wagyu beef over steamed white rice

Beverages:

Sake Passion Cocktail

Moon on the Water Sake

Brew Hub Momo Amber Ale

Funnel Cake near American Adventure

Candied Bacon Funnel Cake (Disney)

Food Item:

Candied Bacon Funnel Cake: Funnel Cake topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Bacon, and Maple Syrup Drizzle

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Java Horchata: A sweet blend of espresso and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Disney)

The American Adventure – Nutty Caramel Mocha Cold Brew: A sweet blend of caramel mudslide cold brew, caramel syrup, peanut butter syrup, and chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce (Spirited version available with Carolans Peanut Butter Irish Cream Liqueur)

Near Canada – Frozen Roseberry: A refreshing blend of frozen lemon and strawberry-rose syrup (Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE) – Amaretto Iced Tea: A sweet and nutty blend of black iced tea and amaretto syrup (Spirited version available with Citrónge Orange Liqueur)

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders) – Java Horchata: A sweet blend of espresso and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Spirited version available with Grey Goose Vodka and Kahlúa Liqueur)

