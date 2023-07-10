John Rivers’ The Coop restaurant closing in Winter Park due to rising rent

WINTER PARK, Fla. – After nearly a decade in business, The Coop is closing its doors for good in Winter Park due to rising rent, according to the owner John Rivers.

Rivers, who also owns 4 Rivers, posted about the closure on Facebook Monday morning.

“A testament to the vibrancy of the Winter Park market, current market rates are unfortunately well beyond what our little business can justify in renewing the lease,” the post read.

The post did not say how much the rent increase was for the restaurant.

The restaurant, which sat at 610 W. Morse Blvd., focused on serving fried chicken and other Southern comfort foods, such as biscuits and gravy, and officially closes Sunday, July 16.

“It’s been an honor to have shared a glimpse of the food and warm home environment that I grew up in,” Rivers said online. “The Coop brand will continue in the many venues it’s currently served throughout Orlando; and who knows, perhaps God will lead us to other restaurant location(s) in the future.”

Rivers’ 4 Rivers chain of restaurants, which is based out of Winter Park, maintains 15 locations across the state of Florida.

The business owner is also in the process of building a large urban farm and education campus, called 4 Roots Farm Campus, in Orlando’s new Packing District.

