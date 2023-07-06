Fazoli’s plans to open new Orlando location. Here’s when and where

ORLANDO, Fla. – Italian fast-food chain Fazoli’s is planning to open its new Orlando location by the end of summer 2023, according to a news release.

The chain, owned by Fat Brands, plans to open its store at 4201 E. Colonial Drive by the end of August or early September, the release said.

According to the company, this will be the first time a Fazoli’s location has been open in the city in 15 years.

Fazoli’s started in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the company’s website. There are currently nearly 220 locations in 28 states, the website said. The Orlando location will be the sixth Fazoli’s in the state. The only other location in Central Florida is in Clermont.

Fat Brands also owns several other chains, including Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Twin Peaks and Fat Burger.

The company previously announced in January 2022 that 10 Fat Burger locations would be opening in Orlando.

So far, no locations or open dates have been announced.

