Here’s what restaurants you can try during Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining

ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining Month is back, giving foodies the chance to eat three-course meals at some of the area’s best restaurants for $40-$60 per person.

More than 115 restaurants will be serving up three-course prix-fix menus from Aug. 18-Oct. 1 for either $40 or $60, the latter which is a result of a new tier system put in place.

Additionally, 16 new restaurants will be joining this year’s list, including three recognized by the Michelin Guide:

Amare at Swan Reserve ($40)

Bella Tuscany Ristorante Italiano – Ocoee ($40)

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ - Orlando and Flamingo Crossing locations ($40)

LakeHouse ($40)

MYlounge Orlando ($60)

North Italia ($40)

Osphere Grill, Sushi and Bar ($40)

Palate Bistro and Bar ($40)

The Palm ($60)

Park Avenue Tavern ($40)

Salt & The Cellar ($60)

The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood ($40)

AVA MediterrAegean ($60)- Michelin

BACÁN ($60)- Michelin

The Pinery ($40)- Michelin

This year’s charitable efforts will be supporting The Lifeboat Project, an organization that shines light on the dark realities of human trafficking.

“One dollar from each $40 menu and two dollars from each $60 menu will offer the opportunity for Magical Dining to have an even greater impact on our community,” according to Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

For a full list of restaurants participating and menus, you can visit Magical Dining’s website.

