Legoland Florida announces dates for ‘Brick-or-Treat’ Halloween event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort has announced the dates for its popular upcoming fall event, “Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party.”

Beginning Sept. 16, guests will see new and returning live shows, spooktacular LEGO décor, Halloween characters, trick-or-treat stations throughout the park and an all-new fireworks show.

According to the park’s website, some of the live shows returning this year include V.I.M. Dance Party Hosted by Lord Vampyre, The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night and The Jammin’ Jacks.

Brick-or-Treat happens on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.

Families can save money by booking a stay at one of Legoland Florida Resort’s three hotels. Guests who stay two nights at any of the hotels will get a third night free. The theme park is also offering a deal that includes 3-day multi-park tickets for the price of a 2-day ticket. Legoland Florida Resort annual passholders can also save when booking a room.

For a limited-time, annual passholders who stay two nights in September will get 25% off at any Legoland Florida Resort hotel.

The theme park said it will share more details about its Brick-or-Treat event as it gets closer this fall.

Learn more at LEGOLAND.com/Florida.

