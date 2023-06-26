Discovery Cove celebrates ‘Shark Month’ with special savings

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you have ever wanted to get up-close with sharks or thousands of tropical fish, you might want to check out Discovery Cove.

In honor of Shark Awareness Day on July 14, the park is rolling out some special reservation discounts, a limited-time cocktail and jaw-dropping shark content on its social media accounts.

Running now through July 9, guests can dive into savings with the park’s limited time offer of up to 30% savings on 2023 reservations. Discovery Cove said the reservations can be made for any date through Dec. 31.

Recently named the “Best Marine Mammal Park in the United States” by Global Brands Magazine, and the #1 theme park in Orlando by USA Today’s 10Best, Discovery Cove provides guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences surrounded by tropical reefs, winding rivers, and white, sandy shores.

Guests can also get up-close with sharks in a number of ways.

Shark Swim Program at Discovery Cove (Discovery Cove)

During the Shark Swim Program, 16 guests wear a snorkel and mask to enjoy a deep-water, free swim alongside blacktip reef, nurse, zebra, and bonnethead sharks, and the thousands of tropical fish in The Grand Reef. Discovery Cove said it donates 5% of the proceeds from the Shark Swim Program to the Guy Harvey Foundation, which conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The Shark Swim Program starts at $169 per person and may be added onto either a Signature Dolphin Swim or day resort package.

In addition to the Shark Swim Program, guests can reserve a spot for SeaVenture, an underwater walking tour, where guests wear dive helmets, and enjoy breathtaking views of dozens of sharks behind a viewing window. SeaVenture starts at $59 per person and has a minimum age requirement of 10 years of age.

Reserve a spot for SeaVenture, an underwater walking tour at Discovery Cove (Discovery Cove)

Discovery Cove is also rolling out a special Electric Shark cocktail, as part of the premium drink package. The park said the shark-themed cocktail is infused with the flavors of Tito’s Vodka and Malibu Rum, splash of Blue Curacao mixed with Pineapple Juice and a splash of Ginger Ale and is garnished with a shark gummy.

For more information on prices and booking, visit www.DiscoveryCove.com.

