Bonecrusher babies: Gatorland welcomes new crocs with long history

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is celebrating the arrival of some all-new American crocodile hatchlings.

In a social media post made last weekend, leaders watched — and at times helped — the small crocs hatch out of their eggs.

Gatorland called these hatchlings truly special, saying they’re the third generation of one of the park’s most iconic former residents, Bonecrusher. The big old American crocodile ruled Gatorland in the 1950s and 1960s.

According to the park’s website, Gatorland founder Owen Godwin offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who could find a bigger crocodile than Bonecrusher, and nobody ever did.

Owen Godwin, Gatorland founder with Bonecrusher (Gatorland)

Today, guests can see Bonecrusher’s son in the southern part of Gatorland.

“With a lineage stretching back nearly a century, these little crocs represent a long history of dedication and stewardship. Today, Gatorland continues the mission set forth by Owen Godwin, who aimed to foster an appreciation for Florida’s incredible wildlife and provide a unique, thrilling experience for guests,” the reptile park said on social media. “As we watch these hatchlings take their first breaths, we celebrate not only the arrival of new life but also the legacy of Bonecrusher and the vision of Owen Godwin.”

Gatorland welcomes new American Crocodile hatchlings (Gatorland)

See video of the hatchlings below.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, American crocodiles live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean and will show up at the northern end of their range in South Florida and the Keys. The shy and reclusive species can be found in ponds, coves and creeks in mangrove swamps.

Gatorland Global said it’s been working toward a project in South Florida to help American crocodiles thrive. Leaders say they hope the project will come to fruition soon.

Click here to learn more about Gatorland.

