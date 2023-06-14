88º

Right idea: Gator cools off by ice machine in Florida heat

Central Florida seeing highs into mid-to-upper 90s

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida gator spotted cooling off by ice machine in Polk County (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – This alligator has the right idea.

Polk County deputies spotted the baby gator behind an ice machine outside a Circle K.

“Even the gators can’t handle this Florida heat!” the sheriff’s office tweeted on Wednesday.

Central Florida has been seeing highs surge into the mid-to-upper 90s this week, with the heat index above 100.

Tuesday was the hottest day so far this year, and Wednesday will be hotter. Orlando had a high temperature of 95 on Tuesday.

The gator was relocated to a lake, where it can hopefully stay cool!

