Florida heat wave: Hottest week of the year so far likely

ORLANDO, Fla. – Find the pools and fire up the sprinklers. The thermostat will be cranked up this week, but rain chances will be painfully low.

A stray storm is possible east of Orlando Monday evening, but most will be dry.

Future radar

A huge ridge of high pressure will build in the upper levels of the atmosphere helping to bake the Sunshine State. Highs will surge into the mid-to-upper 90s Tuesday and remain in that ballpark through the work week.

Future heat index

With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like 100-105 degrees at times through the week.

Storm chances for the week will be about 20%, meaning most of Central Florida will remain dry.

Tropics update:

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next seven days.