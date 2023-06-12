90º

Florida heat wave: Hottest week of the year so far likely

Rain chance very low for the week ahead

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Find the pools and fire up the sprinklers. The thermostat will be cranked up this week, but rain chances will be painfully low.

A stray storm is possible east of Orlando Monday evening, but most will be dry.

Future radar

A huge ridge of high pressure will build in the upper levels of the atmosphere helping to bake the Sunshine State. Highs will surge into the mid-to-upper 90s Tuesday and remain in that ballpark through the work week.

Future heat index

With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like 100-105 degrees at times through the week.

Storm chances for the week will be about 20%, meaning most of Central Florida will remain dry.

Tropics update:

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next seven days.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

