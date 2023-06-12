Florida heat wave: Hottest week of the year so far likely

ORLANDO, Fla. – Find the pools and fire up the sprinklers. The thermostat will be cranked up this week, but rain chances will be painfully low.
A stray storm is possible east of Orlando Monday evening, but most will be dry.
A huge ridge of high pressure will build in the upper levels of the atmosphere helping to bake the Sunshine State. Highs will surge into the mid-to-upper 90s Tuesday and remain in that ballpark through the work week.
With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like 100-105 degrees at times through the week.
Storm chances for the week will be about 20%, meaning most of Central Florida will remain dry.
Tropics update:
The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next seven days.