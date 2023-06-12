Tropics Watch: Gulf development or just hype?

ORLANDO, Fla. – There have been a lot of rumblings about a strong hurricane developing in the Gulf of Mexico in June.

Over the past week, social media lit up with model runs from the American GFS model depicting a hurricane moving through the Gulf of Mexico in the middle of June.

This is likely clickbait due to the fact that the GFS model has been the only model suggesting tropical development in the region. It is also important to note that the GFS has a bias of creating phantom storms in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico in May and June.

Over the last several runs of the GFS, a defined and strong storm no longer shows up on the model. An area to keep an eye on over the next week will be the extreme southern Caribbean as storms over northern South America drift toward Central America.

There is not a lot suggesting development at this time.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next seven days. Saharan dust is loosening its grip on the Caribbean, but another plume is ejecting off Africa.

It should reach the Leeward and Windward islands over the next five days and could reach the southeast United States in the next 10 days or so.

Hurricane season runs through November.