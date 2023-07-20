SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival returning. Here are some new things to try

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is preparing to serve up some good times during its upcoming Craft Beer Festival.

Beginning July 28, guests will get the chance to sample more than 100 craft brews, wines, seltzers and cocktails alongside some all-new, mouth-watering dishes.

SeaWorld said the festival will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4 and is included with general admission.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Some of the local Orlando craft brews on the menu this year include:

Orange Blossom Honey Pilsner

Orange Blossom City Beautiful IPA

Crooked Can Florida Sunshine Mango Lager

Crooked Can Highstepper American IPA

Motorworks Brewing Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The theme park said a number of specialty cocktail options will be available including Hurricane, Summer Shandy, Strawberry Whiskey Smash, Surfs Up, Sparkling Mojito and Fizzy Shine.

SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival returning July 28 (SeaWorld)

Some of the new food options spotlighted at this year’s festival include pulled pork sliders with jalapeno slaw, short rib poutine served with cheese curds, pork belly and kimchi, street corn coated in cotija cheese and Flame Cheetos crumbs, Wisconsin bratwurst, Michelada shrimp ceviche and a churro cheesecake served with a dark chocolate sauce.

SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival returning July 28 (SeaWorld)

Click here for a link to this year’s menu.

Twenty-one food booths will be found around the park.

To savor all the flavors, guests can purchase a festival lanyard where they can choose between the 8- and 12-sample packages. SeaWorld Orlando passholders will also have the chance to purchase an exclusive 15-sample lanyard for the price of the 12-sample one. The Craft Beer Festival is happening the same time the theme park is running its Summer Spectacular, which includes entertainment from open to close.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

While park guests are enjoying the festival, they can also take a ride on the park’s all-new Pipeline: Surfing Coaster.

Click here to learn more about the Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.