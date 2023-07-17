SeaWorld Orlando launches ‘Ultimate Shark Experience’ for limited-time

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is hoping to take a bite out of shark experiences with a new ticket deal ahead of shark week.

Beginning today, guests will be able to purchase tickets for the brand new “Ultimate Shark Experience.”

For one week only, the separately-ticketed experience gets guests up-close to see, feed, touch and learn about sharks and conservation efforts surrounding them.

“SeaWorld is the only place in the world where you can touch a shark, move like a shark, feed a shark, dine like a shark, learn from the sharks and importantly, help our ocean’s sharks at the same time,” said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing and communications officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “Sharks are actually our ocean’s VIP – Very Important Predators – for a reason – and we would love to share this curated, immersive experience with guests young and old who want to celebrate shar week in this really unique way.”

During the experience guests will get to feed and touch sharks alongside a shark curator, get a behind-the-scenes look above the aquarium to see where the sharks are fed, get front-of-the-line access to one shark attraction like Mako, a meal at a quick service restaurant and take home some shark related souvenirs like a shark plush toy, hat, blanket, t-shirt and more.

SeaWorld Orlando said for each Ultimate Shark Experience ticket sold, it will be donating a portion to shark conservation to help sharks for generations to come.

Tickets for the experience cost $199.

The all-new ticket is only valid during a week-long celebration of the sharks at SeaWorld’s parks, July 21 - 28.

