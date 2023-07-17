Howl-O-Scream: SeaWorld and Busch Gardens launch sinister sale on tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are gearing up for their popular Howl-O-Scream events this fall.

Guests planning to attend either of the park’s Halloween events, can start by saving on admission tickets by partaking in the limited-time Howl-O-Scream Sinister Sale.

The offer provides savings of up to 70% on single-night tickets, starting at $32.99.

During each of the park’s Howl-O-Scream events, guests will get to walk through new haunted houses and scare zones, see live shows and experience attractions like SeaWorld’s Pipeline: The Surf Coaster at night.

At SeaWorld Orlando’s third-annual Howl-O-Scream event, guests will come face-to-face with emerging sirens Frost and Flame who are reclaiming their throne. Guests will also get to experience returning haunted house Blood Beckoning and the popular live show Monster Stomp. There will also be a number of themed bar experiences throughout the park including Tormented, Poison Grotto and Longshoremen Tavern.

Meanwhile, at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can face their fears with all-new additions including D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear, Big Ed’s Demolition Derby, and Sin City Zombies. Returning haunted house favorites include Stranglewood Estate and The Residence: Home For The Holidays.

Both Howl-O-Scream events are promising to release more details as the events get closer this fall.

Howl-O-Scream at both parks begins Sept. 8.

The Sinister Sale on tickets at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay runs through July 30.

