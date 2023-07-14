Universal Orlando shares new details on ‘Villain-Con Minion Blast’ gameplay experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Do you have what it takes to become the next super villain?

Universal Orlando will soon allow its guests to try out their evil skills at the all-new attraction, “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.”

The new attraction is just a one of the new experiences in the all-new Minion Land opening at Universal Studios Florida. Throughout the Minion Land, guests will find incredible new offerings including the unique Minion Café dining location, various eateries, shopping and entertainment offerings inspired by some of Illumination’s hit films and characters at a new meet-and-greet location.

Upon entering Illuminations Avenue at the park, guests will find the widely popular “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” attraction and “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,” an all-new interactive gaming attraction.

Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

On Friday, Universal Orlando shared new details about what guests will see from the moment they step into the “Minion Blast” queue.

“Upon entering the attraction, guests will immediately be transported to Villain-Con – the largest convention for villains around the globe – where the headlining event is a challenge to see who has what it takes to become the newest member of the notorious supervillain group, the Vicious 6, featured in the hit film, Minions: Rise of Gru,” Universal said in a news release. “As guests make their way through the convention, they’ll venture through the trade show floor, stocked with the latest gadgets, vehicles, and fashion to pull off the most heinous schemes, before picking up an “E-Liminator X” blaster to compete against their friends, loved ones and fellow guests to prove how bad they really are.”

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando Resort (WKMG)

During the experience, guests will use their blaster which is equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, Explosive Nunchucks and more to cause as much mayhem and destruction as possible to earn points.

Universal said “Minion Blast” will be the first attraction with connected gameplay that will sync up to the Official Universal Orlando Resort App.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – Opening This Summer In Minion Land (Universal Orlando)

By syncing their blaster to the app with just a tap, Universal said guests can track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain more points and earn digital collectibles. A similar type of gameplay technology is being used with Power-Up Bands at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests at the west coast theme park collect coins throughout the land and can track those totals through the Universal Studios Hollywood app.

Universal said the digital experience will unlock a deeper guest connection that enhances in-park experiences and sets the stage for even more digital-to-physical world benefits.

As guests wind through the experience aboard a moving pathway, Universal said they’ll encounter each member of the Vicious 6, voiced by the original cast from the film including Belle Bottom, Stronghold, Nun-Chuck, Jean Clawed and Svengeance.

'Evil Stuff' all-new retail shop at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

An official opening date for the new attraction has been announced.

Click here for more information about Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

