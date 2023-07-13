‘Stranger Things’ returning to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is ready to take guests back to the Upside Down in an all-new “Stranger Things” haunted house.

Beginning Sept. 1, guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort will be able to experience all-new haunted houses, terrorizing scare zones and incredible live shows.

In this all-new haunted house, guests will feel as though they have been transported into Hawkins, Indiana, where the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world.

Universal said the haunted house will mirror the mind-bending twists and terror that was introduced in last year’s Netflix release of season 4.

The theme park said the house will immerse guests in a heart-pounding experience alongside characters including Eleven, Max, Eddie, creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself. Fans of the series will also get to see popular and iconic scenes including the Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna’s red mind lair.

“We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” said Lora Sauls, assistant director of creative development and show direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

This is not the first time that the “Stranger Things” series has been at Halloween Horror Nights. Universal Orlando launched its first haunted house from the series in 2018 followed by another haunt in 2019.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights will run for a record 48 nights. On Thursday, the theme park extended the event dates through Nov. 4.

The theme park said for those guests planning to visit, all event tickets are now on sale. This includes single-night tickets and the popular Frequent Fear and Rush of Fear passes. Universal’s website said new this year, guests wanting to purchase a multi-night pass will have to select a start date for their pass at purchase. For those guests looking to up the chills, Universal Orlando also has event upgrades on sale including express passes, R.I.P. Tours and the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour.

U.S. residents can stay, scream and save up to $200 (savings based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night event admission, five days of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks and hotel accommodations. Florida Residents can save on a vacation package that includes one-night event admission, hotel accommodations and two-day tickets to all three Universal Orlando theme parks.

Other haunted houses announced for this year’s event includes “Chucky” and Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s “The Last of Us.”

To learn more about Halloween Horror Nights and to book a fall getaway to Universal Orlando, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/HalloweenTickets.

