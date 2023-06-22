‘Sin City Zombies’ scare zone revealed for Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Howl-O-Scream event is ready to take guests into a zombie infested Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the theme park announced the latest scare zone coming to the Halloween event this fall will be called “Sin City Zombies.”

“On the outskirts of the Vegas strip lies a small town that is home to some of the best entertainers to ever live, and is overrun by zombies who run rampant. Try your luck and hope your number wins because this is one town you don’t want to lose in,” the theme park described on its social media.

Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 8, and will feature terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more.

One of the haunted houses already announced for this year’s event will be “D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear.”

“Come one, come all, to the most terrifying show you’ve ever seen! D.H. Baggum brings you all his monstrosities that are sure to make your spine tingle and your blood run cold! As unsuspecting patrons walked the midway, D.H. would capture them and take them backstage to carry out his evil plan. As you wander the midway, watch out for D.H. and his crew,” leaders said online.

Tickets for Howl-O-Scream are now on sale.

