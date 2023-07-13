‘Flying School’ roller coaster set to close at Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort’s “Flying School” roller coaster is preparing to make its final landing.

On Thursday, the theme park announced that the attraction would be closing on Aug. 16, the same day as National Roller Coaster Day.

“One of the coasters original to Cypress Gardens Adventure Park, the inverted, steel coaster allows guests to take flight into the Legoland skies. This summer, it soars through the clouds one last time to make way for future awesomeness,” the theme park said in a media release. “National Roller Coaster Day marks its farewell journey, so celebrate by taking one last spin on this epic flight of thrills!”

‘Flying School’ coaster set to close at Legoland Florida Resort (Legoland Florida)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Before the roller coaster was taken over and renamed by Legoland Florida in 2011, it was known as Swamp Thing at Cypress Gardens.

Guests hoping to catch one final ride can also take part in Legoland Florida’s special Summer Block Party. Now through Aug. 13, guests will have the opportunity to get a picture with Shark Suit Guy, see the all-new Go Xtreme! stunt show and join the Summer Beats Bash DJ dance party.

Florida residents can take advantage of a ticket deal which includes two-day, two-park tickets for just $99. Legoland Florida passholders can save up to 30% on select rooms Sundays through Thursday nights at Legoland hotels, now through Aug. 31.

Click here for more information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.