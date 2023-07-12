Royal arrival: Shetland pony born at Disney’s Tri-Circle-D Ranch

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Cinderella now has a new Shetland pony that will one day pull her pumpkin coach at Walt Disney World.

On Tuesday, the resort shared the news that a new Shetland pony was born at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Disney said the foal arrived at 4 a.m. on July 11 to its mother, Lady. Leaders said this is the second Shetland pony born at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

“Less than 24 hours old, this new foal is already in the pasture bonding with mom,” Disney explained. “Foals typically start leaving their mother’s side and becoming more independent a few weeks after they’re born. Soon, she will meet the two other Shetland pony foals in our care, Sprout and Finn, who were born earlier this spring.”

When fully grown, foals will grow up to be approximately 450 pounds. In the future, the new foal will help pull Cinderella’s carriage alongside its sister, Lily, who was born in 2019. Nearly 100 horses and ponies call Tri-Circle-D Ranch home.

Walt Disney World said it will share the new foal’s name in the future.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.