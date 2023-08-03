Go wild and explore with this special Disney 2-day Florida resident ticket

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a special ticket offer for a limited time.

Now through Sept. 29, residents can purchase a Disney 2-Day Explorer Ticket, which gets a guest access to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and nearby EPCOT.

The ticket deal is the perfect option for guests hoping to get up close to some amazing animals, explore Pandora – The World of Avatar, take a ride on the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or try some delicious food and drinks at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Disney said the ticket offer, which starts at $159 plus tax, is limited to one park per day and that ticket add-on options expire Sept. 29.

To access this offer, Florida residents will need to show proof of residency at the theme park entrance. For any guest that fails to use both days in the time frame provided, Disney said on its website that the price paid can be applied to the purchase of a new ticket.

Click here to learn more about this ticket offer and many more.

